J&R Cards on Cushing Street in Brunswick has been burglarized and a large number of trading cards were stolen.

The robbery was reported Tuesday morning after a motorist noticed the store’s glass front door was shattered.

According to a statement from Brunswick police: “The total estimated loss value of the various sports trading cards stolen is approximately $20,000.”

According to J&R’s Facebook page, boxes of stolen cards include Panini basketball and football cards and Topps baseball cards.

Police said they have collected physical and DNA evidence as well as footage from security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Lieutenant Greg Mears at (207) 721-4322.

