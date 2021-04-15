Valerie Ann (Dawson) Orr 1947 – 2021 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Valerie (Dawson) Orr died on April 9, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 28, 1947 in Bath, Maine to the late Ernest Dawson and late Gloria (Madden) Dawson. She attended Richmond High School later transferring to Brunswick High. She attended the Portland School of Art while living on Peaks Island and the University of Georgia 2000-2003. While raising her son she had an organic farm in Topsham. Val also lived in Brunswick, Peaks Island, and Portland where she was introduced to the sailing world and became a sailmaker. That brought her several years and 9,000 miles in her sailing log as a chef with navigational skills on sailing yacht transfers along the east coast and throughout the Caribbean islands. Valerie was an avid photographer and horticulturist and enjoyed these skills on her many adventures traveling. Val loved the sun and surf and settled in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with her partner Todd Banks. Val was an animal lover with a bottomless heart and rescued many kitties over the years. Val was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Gloria Madden Dawson; her son Renaud Pelletier III; and her brothers Scott and Randy Dawson. She is survived by her partner Todd Banks; daughter-in-law Paula (Cookson) Pelletier; grandsons Renaud and Rouen Pelletier; and sister Brenda (Dawson) Dehrer. At Valerie’s request there are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your local Animal Rescue League or Humane Society

Guest Book