Midcoast Humane, a Brunswick-based nonprofit providing animal welfare services to 40 municipalities in Maine, is launching an initiative to help keep animals in their homes with the donation of microchip scanners to Animal Control Officers in its service area.

Midcoast Humane hopes the initiative will lead to a decrease in the number of companion animals entering the shelter before returning to their permanent homes.

Additionally, it may allow the shelter to funnel resources to other animals in need, such as those undergoing medical care and long-term animals awaiting adoption.

The purchase of the microchip scanners was made possible by a grant from Loyal Biscuit Co., an independent dog and cat supply boutique with seven locations throughout Maine, according to a statement from Midcoast Humane.

“Loyal Biscuit Co. is proud to support such an important initiative in providing local ACO’s with microchip scanners” stated Heidi Neal, the store’s owner.

