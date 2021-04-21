FREEPORT — Led by Anthony Panciocco’s 2 for 3 effort at the plate, the Freeport baseball team beat Gray-New Gloucester 11-1 in the team’s season opener on Wednesday.
One of Panciocco’s hits was a walk-off home run in the sixth inning, giving the Falcons (1-0) the victory via the mercy rule.
Julian Gideon had two hits and two RBIs for Freeport, while Blaine Cockburn struck out 11 batters.
The lone score for the Patriots (0-1) came on an unearned run in the second inning.
SOFTBALL
FREEPORT 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Amelia Cobb and Morgan Curtis combined for five hits as the Falcons (1-1) cruised past the Patriots (0-1) in Freeport for their first win of the season.
Cobb went 2-3 at the plate and Curtis went 3-3 with a double. A 3-4 performance from Heather Neville plus a three-run shot and a two-hit complete game on the mound from Madison Pelletier helped give Freeport the edge.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Waynflete’s comeback bid falls short against York
-
Local & State
Portland to launch food composting pilot program
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Virus protocols not ‘relaxed’ for vaccinated players
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Players to watch in southern Maine
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Teams to watch in southern Maine