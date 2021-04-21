Roger Carleton Leask 1948 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Roger Carleton Leask, 72, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on April 15, 2021. He was born in Bath, May 17, 1948 where he attended local schools and went on to work at Bath Iron Works for 42 years as a security guard. Roger was predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Irene and brother Richard. Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years Lois Leask and their four children, Megan Abell and her husband Michael and their four children Lacie, Moriah, Michael Jr, and Jocelyn of Richmond; Emily Lutes and her partner Gareth Small III and their two sons Owen and Ebenezer of Phippsburg; Ashley Dowdy and her husband Stephen Jr. and their four children Stephen III, Aleister, Eli and Konnor or Woolwich; Steven Lutes Jr. his wife Laura and their four children Steven III, Tanner, Jeffery and Scarlett. Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 from 11 to 1 at Desmond & Son Funeral Home located at 638 High Street Bath, Maine 04562, with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for help with the final expenses. Donations can be sent to the funeral home or made online at desmondfuneralhomes.com

