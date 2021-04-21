A Massachusetts man who was a passenger in a speeding vehicle was arrested on drug charges on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham Tuesday.

A Sagadahoc County deputy stopped the grey Nissan Altima that was allegedly traveling 96 mph on the interstate, according to Sheriff Joel Merry.

The passenger, 23-year-old Jean Previlus of Methuen, Massachusetts, was allegedly found with a loaded .380 handgun, about 30 grams of fentanyl and about 20 grams of cocaine.

Police also found about a pound of marijuana and “additional evidence of illicit drug trafficking,” according to Merry.

He was arrested and transported to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Previlus faces three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs is a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

His bail was set at $5,000 and he remained at Two Bridges as of Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, an Orrington woman, was arrested due to having pre-existing probation conditions and is being held without bail.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are likely, according to Merry.

