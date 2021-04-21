Brunswick’s proposed tax rate for 2021-2022 may drop decreased from roughly 6.3% to an estimated 5.4%. The decrease comes in part from reductions in school spending.

The town council Tuesday unanimously voted to forgive a $639,000 advance for construction of the Brunswick High School track. The allocation will come out of the general fund and result in a $90,000 decrease from the school’s overall budget.

Brunswick School Department Superintendent Phil Potenziano also reported an additional $243,000 reduction related to health insurance costs.

This leaves the municipal tax impact at a rate of 1.47%, the school tax impact at 4.03% and the county tax impact at a .1% reduction. This also translates to a mill rate of $21.47 per $1,000 of property value, meaning the tax bill for a $200,000 home would be $4,294 — up about $220 from last year.

Three residents voiced different concerns regarding the budget Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of folks going through some difficult times,” resident Chris Teel told the council. “We’ve paid for schools, we’ve paid for police stations, we’ve paid for a fire station.”

Teel requested that the council stops with increased expenditures and freeze the budget. “I’m tired as a taxpayer,” he added.

Conversely, resident Sarah Brayman, who is also a member of the library board, asked that the council reinstate the full requested amount for the Curtis Memorial Library, noting that the current proposal cut the requested budget by $25,000.

“I will point out that the library was flat funded last year,” Brayman said. “I do think the library is such a key part of our social infrastructure in town.”

Resident Liliana Reitman called in regarding the breakdown of the budget. “I’m concerned about the discrepancy between who we’re serving in the entire community of Brunswick,” Reitman said, noting that a majority of the budget is for the school.

The June 8 school budget referendum will take place at Coffin School.

This story will be updated.

