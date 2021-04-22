A training program for about 2,000 Mid Coast Hospital staff will take place at the former Morse High School and Bath Regional Career and Technical Center on High Street beginning this summer.

The municipality and Regional School Unit 1 will lease the former vocational center to the Brunswick-based hospital for six months from July to December. Bath city councilors unanimously approved the lease Wednesday.

During that time, hospital staff will attend training for Epic, a new computer information system the hospital is implementing, according to Mid Coast Hospital Facilities Director Michael Pinkham.

“It’s a $20 million project to switch the computer program and it has taken us about a year and a half to do the changeover,” Mid Coast Hospital Chief Operating Officer Joe Grant said. “We needed a space where we could have at least 18 to 20 classrooms where people could be socially distanced, and what better place than a high school.”

The old high school has sat largely unused since students moved to the newly-constructed Morse High School off Wing Farm Parkway in February.

Although RSU 1 owns the former school now, it plans to turn the building over to the city in August. The city has been considering how to reuse the former school since summer 2019.

Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers told councilors leasing part of the building to Mid Coast Hospital “was not part of the redevelopment program.”

“This is an opportunity where Mid Coast Hospital was looking for classroom space for this training and it just so happened to coincide with the spaces that are available at Morse and the vocational center,” Meyers said.

Council Chairman Aaron Park said leasing the space to the hospital would help offset the “substantial costs involved in taking care of the old Morse High School as it transitions into the city’s care.”

The original Morse High School was built in 1904 and named after businessman Charles Morse. It burned down in 1928 and the the current school was rebuilt on the same site the following year. The new building was constructed to be as fireproof and structurally sound as possible. Additional classrooms and wings were later added during World War II, and again in 1969 and 1996.

Once the property is transferred over to the city, redevelopment of the former school will become the municipality’s responsibility. While ideas have been tossed around, the city has not made any final decisions on what do do with the building.

Most recently, the city has faced the need to replace its ailing and failing fire and police stations, and the former school may play a role in that effort.

In February, an architect hired by the city to conduct a study on the two stations, proposed knocking down a section of the former Morse High School and building a new, larger fire station on the site.

The city council will meet for a workshop next month to discuss next steps.

This story will be updated.

