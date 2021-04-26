The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust will open its Saturday Farmers’ Market for the season on Saturday, May 1.

The market will be located at the Pegasus Street/Atlantic Avenue parking lot at Brunswick Landing, site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station until Oct. 30. That location was chosen in order to provide for increased physical distancing and other pandemic-related safety measures that are not possible given the limited area available at its customary Crystal Spring Farm site, according to the trust.

“While we all look forward to a return to our beloved site at Crystal Spring Farm in 2022,” said BTLT Director of Programs, Lee Cataldo, “We knew that with the uncertainties of the pandemic, and the need to keep our customers and vendors safe, returning the Landing was the best choice for this year.”

Visit www.btlt.org/farmers-market/ for more information, directions, and parking maps.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: