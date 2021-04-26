Craft beer is a staple element of Maine’s culture, and the Midcoast region is no exception.
According to the Maine Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that promotes Maine’s beer industry, as of early 2020 there are around 155 active breweries in the state.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Portland Forecaster
Partners for World Health turns to art to raise shipping funds
-
Arts & Entertainment
Oscars ratings plunge to record low, the latest award show to see significant drop in viewers
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Walker at a loss to explain pain during loss to Hornets
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8 million
-
Nation & World
Biden wants local governments to provide broadband internet. Could they compete with Comcast and Verizon?