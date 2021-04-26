BRUNSWICK —Brenton Cahill struck out 10 in six innings to lead the Morse baseball team to an 11-3 victory over Brunswick in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Monday afternoon.
Gavin Balillargeon led the Shipbuilders with two hits and two RBIs while scoring three runs. Gabe Aucoin added two RBIs and hit a triple, while Tom Guild scored two runs.
Declan Lay had the lone RBI for the Dragons.
