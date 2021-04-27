After five and a half years of business in downtown Brunswick, Big E’s owner Katie Winglass announced last week that the burrito establishment will close May 8.

In an interview, Winglass said that the decision was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic but instead she just felt it was the right time.

“I had a five year plan when I first started the business,” Winglass said. “It’s certainly not because business wasn’t good.”

Winglass said the building located at 111 Maine Street is now under contract but declined to specify how much it sold for.

According to the town’s property records, the total parcel value for 111 Maine Street is $300,000. Town Accessor Taylor Burns said that this price was determined in 2017.

This announcement comes about a month after the news that three prominent properties were up for sale in Brunswick. The properties included the buildings that host Joshua’s Restaurant and Tavern, Dairy Frost and the Brunswick Inn.

Winglass said that the current boom in the real-estate market did play some role in her decision to sell.

“[People] had a year to think about ‘what do I want to do, what do I want to invest in, what do I want to do next,’ and I think that’s filtering into the market,” Winglass said.

As for what is next at 111 Maine Street, Winglass also declined to specify, but said that it will be in good hands and that she thinks the community will be happy.

“I don’t want to give any spoilers,” Winglass added.

Going forward, Winglass said she now plans to focus more time on her other eatery, Mae’s Cafe & Bakery in Bath, which she regarded as her mothership establishment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: