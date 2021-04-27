In a just society, no person and no family should be going without nutritious food. That commitment should hold true at all times, especially when we are all pulling together to face down a crisis as we have done now for over a year.

That’s why I have introduced LD 1299, An Act To Permit Emergency Funding for Food Banks When a State of Emergency is Declared, which authorizes the governor to immediately distribute up to $400,000 from the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund — also known as our “rainy day fund” — to food banks throughout Maine when our state enters a period of civil emergency.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused such immediate economic devastation and food insecurity that food banks across the state experienced an immediate and large-scale increase in demand. Given that so many Americans live paycheck to paycheck and many families find it exceedingly difficult to come up with extra money in moments of extreme hardship, it is no wonder we ended up with so many people who were first-time visitors to a food bank.

This high demand and also the nature of the pandemic itself created logistical challenges with financial hurdles of their own that food banks had to adapt to. Like the budget of those who rely on them, the budgets of most food banks are already extremely tight.

I think we can all agree that a situation where we have a sudden spike in people losing ready access to food qualifies as a “rainy day.”

The Mills administration worked very hard to address these challenges on both the supply and the demand side, and they deserve credit for adapting on the fly.

We don’t know when the next crisis will arrive or what its nature will be. But with the frequency of disasters around the world increasing, it’s not a matter of if it will happen, it’s a matter of when.

In a way, we were very lucky that the Legislature was already in session when COVID-19 found its way into Maine. We authorized the governor to take swift action to save lives and access crucial federal funding, and we passed legislation to protect our residents as they began to face health crises and massive unemployment.

One of the lessons we learned from this pandemic is that we need strong tools in place, ones that are already built into the system, to meet immediate needs. The Legislature won’t always be in session or in a position to return to session when future crises make themselves known.

LD 1299 is a way to make sure that people across Maine can take advantage of the experience and expertise of those already best equipped to feed others: our network of food banks. It allows any governor to act immediately to ensure that those who bear the worst of a disaster will know that a plate of food for them and their children is never too far out of reach.

At the bill’s public hearing, the governor’s office provided testimony suggesting my measure could provide a crucial backstop, and I am glad to be working with them and members of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee to refine the bill to make sure it is well-targeted, is the right size and has appropriate safeguards to prevent waste or misuse of funds.

One of my colleagues, Sen. Craig Hickman, who has a farm in Winthrop and has been feeding his community for years, always says “food is life.” He’s right. Aside from access to clean water, food is the ultimate investment in public health— an investment in the wellbeing of our communities that we need to protect in times of great crisis.

Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, is serving his second term in the Maine House. Paulhus is a member of the Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee, and his district includes the entire city of Bath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: