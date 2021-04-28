GARDINER — Delaney Pascuzzo scored four goals for the Morse girls lacrosse team, but it wasn’t enough, as the Shipbuilders fell 12-7 to Gardiner on Wednesday.
Mary Larochelle added three goals for Morse (0-1).
Lilly Diversi had four goals and two assists for the Tigers (1-0), while Sophie Blanchard and Emma Bourget each added three goals
