Bowdoinham selectmen are proposing a $2.3 million municipal budget for 2021-22 that could mean a 1.5% increase in taxes.

The spending plan represents a $156,297 or — 7% — increase over the current budget.

Town Manager Nicole Briand estimated this would increase taxes $70 for a home valued at $250,000. That does not include the town’s portion of taxes paid to Maine School Administrative District 75 or to Sagadahoc County.

Driving the increase in part is an $80,000 — or 23% — increase in debt service, Briand said. Health insurance costs are going up 12% and the town doubled its legal expenses budget to $20,000.

The town has also budgeted $50,000 to contract with North East Mobile Health Services for ambulance service, which is a $25,000 increase.

Voters will be asked to consider a $900,000 bond, most of which will pay for road reconstruction and paving of dirt roads on Carding Machine Road and Dingley Road. The bond would also fund new pavement at the fire station. The town’s first bond payment would be in 2022-23 and range between $105,000 and $140,000.

Voters will also be asked to approve a $250,000 bond to build a new stream crossing at the end of Dingley Road. Briand said the town has a $125,000 grant to help replace the failing culverts there.

There is also a question on the warrant as a result of a citizen’s petition, asking voters to spend $175,000 to buy the recycling barn on post road in order to repair it. The town leased space in the barn for its solid waste and recycling program until last fall when the town moved out due to structural issues with the barn.

The proposed solid waste and recycling budget is decreasing by $47,274 or 20%. Briand said the town plans to operate the program at the public works facility for the coming year. The operating expenses are reduced significantly because the town doesn’t have to pay to lease the recycling barn or pay associated utility costs, Briand said.

Selectmen will hold a public hearing on the budget and town meeting warrant on May 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Briand said she is working to schedule the June 9 annual town meeting at the Orion Performing Arts Center at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham. Plans for the meeting venue haven’t been finalized.

