Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine’s 28th Annual Spring Walk to Build will kick off Sunday, May 2, 1 p.m. at the Dipper Cove Clubhouse in Orr’s Island, and conclude June 30, with several small COVID safe walk events scheduled in between.

Habitat is asking folks to choose a date anytime between May 2 and June 30 and pick a location where they can still practice safe social distancing. Hundreds of local walk participants and area business sponsors are expected to raise over $60,000 for affordable housing by June 30. Registrations, donations, and sponsorships will be accepted until June 30 at: www.habitat7rivers.org

“Everyone deserves a decent house to live in,” said Gretchen Kamilewicz, volunteer organizer for the Walk’s May 2 kickoff event in Orr’s Island. “I have participated in the Habitat for Humanity Spring Walk for many years, and this year I will be walking with my team members from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. We all are walking to raise funds that will be used to build affordable homes for families in our towns. What also motivates me to ‘pound the pavement’ is Habitat‘s great home repair program which provides upgrades to homes, mostly owned by senior citizens, so that these seniors can safely stay in their homes.”

The Spring Walk to Build is Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine’s single largest fundraiser to support their local affordable housing solutions. Habitat creates successful homeownership opportunities for low-income families by building new homes, weatherizing, and repairing existing homes.“We have raised tens of thousands of dollars each year through this event that go directly to improve living conditions for people in need throughout our 31-town service area,” said Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine’s Executive Director Adam Lacher. “COVID-19 didn’t stop us last year, and it won’t stop us this year.”

Habitat successfully completed a three bedroom home for a family of four in Boothbay Harbor in November. The organization is currently working on a new home build in Wiscasset, as well as providing critical home repairs for approximately 60 homes a year throughout Southern Midcoast Maine. Support for this fundraiser will be crucial for completing their work. It’s been widely reported that construction cost have grown well over 100% since the pandemic took hold, providing a significant challenge to Habitat’s work.

So far, local area business sponsors for this event include Downeast Audio Video, Bath Savings Institution, Mid Coast Hospital, Goodwin’s Motor Group, Ames True Value Supply, First National Bank, Hancock Lumber, M.W. Sewall, Benjamin & Co., INC Timber Frames and Custom Homes, Riley Insurance, J. Edward Knight Larrabee Insurance, and Five County Credit Union.

For more information on how to register, donate, or sponsor the 28th Annual Spring Walk to Build, go to www.habitat7rivers.org or call 207-280-1900 and ask for Katie.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: