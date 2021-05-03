Let trans youth play

The wave of anti-trans bills sweeping the nation is abhorrent. It’s particularly distressing that several of these bills were introduced here in Maine. I’m relieved to hear that Gov. Mills would veto the bills seeking to exclude trans women and girls from sports if came to her desk. Hopefully, our elected officials like Sen. Daughtry will listen to petitions and letters so those bills never get that far.

These bills are based not in science or expert opinion but in politics and a dislike for those who are different. It’s been proven time and time again how great sports are for kids. There’s a great deal of research that shows how helpful sports are for young people and nothing at all to suggest that trans athletes are somehow taking over. There are already fewer girls in school sports than there are boys. We should be encouraging young women to pursue their passions, not putting up barriers.

These bills aren’t about protecting women’s rights. Our conservative legislators have proven time and time again that they don’t care about us – this is about othering people and retaining control. By passing LD 926 or LD 1401, Maine would send the message that trans girls aren’t welcome. I urge the Midcoast Representatives and Senators to vote against LD 926 and LD 1401 and let our trans youth play on the sports team that they know is best for them. Their wellbeing depends on it.

Alisha Chaney,

Brunswick

Aquaculture farms have potential to pollute

Regarding the guest column, “Wealthy landowners attempting rule change threatens Maine’s working waterfront” (April 21, The Times Record): On the other hand, there are shore front owners at and near the Little River in Northport and Belfast who are trying mightily to prevent Nordic Aquafarms Inc. from building a huge land-based salmon production facility that likely will pollute Belfast Bay and ruin lobster and other fishing and appropriately-sized and environmentally favorable aquaculture and the jobs associated with these economically important local businesses. Their efforts are being coordinated by the Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area and Upstream Watch and supported by hundreds of Waldo County citizens and others who recognize the risk.

Sidney Block,

Northport

