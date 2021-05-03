RICHMOND — Andrew Vashon had five RBIs and winning pitcher Cole Alexander had two singles and two RBIs to lead the Richmond baseball team to a 17-1 victory over Buckfield on Monday afternoon.

YARMOUTH 5, MORSE 0: Jake Gatreau threw a five-hitter, striking out 13 batters without a walk, as the Clippers (4-2) blanked the Shipbuilders (1-1) at Bath.

With two outs in the fourth, Gatreau and Jack McCosh single and were driven in by an Andrew Cheever double, while McCosh added an RBI double in the sixth.

SOFTBALL

MORSE 22, YARMOUTH 0: Morse (1-1) pitcher Camdyn Johnson struck out 13 and walked just one while allowing no hits in a five-inning victory over the Clippers (0-2) in Bath.

Abby Carpenter, Micaila Peterson and Brooke Kulis were repeat hitters for Morse.

