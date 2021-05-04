Jinger Howell, owner of Yo Momma’s Apron Strings in Bowdoin, has announced the I Am Fully Vaccinated Against COVID sweepstakes, offering the chance to win a lemon-themed apron as an incentive for individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I want to see the backside of this pandemic and this is my way of honoring those who have taken the steps necessary to help accomplish this,” Howell said in a news release.
The contest runs through May 31.
Visit yomommasapronstrings.com/vaccinated-against-covid for more information.
