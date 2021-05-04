The Brunswick Downtown Association on May 19 will host three entrepreneurs who made the choice to return to Maine. Nate Wildes, Sascha Deri and Anna Cockrell will lead a conversation about why greater-Brunswick is becoming attractive to young business owners and entrepreneurs.

Wildes is the executive director of Live+Work in Maine, a not-for-profit initiative designed to increase awareness about career opportunities that exist in Maine. Wildes is also a University of Maine graduate and co-founder of Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick.

Sascha Deri is CEO of bluShift Aerospace, which achieved the first commercial rocket launch powered by bio-derived fuel. Prior to founding bluShift, he founded and is CEO of altE, a successful national renewable energy product distribution and light manufacturing company. He grew up in Maine and earned a degree in physics from Earlham College and a second degree in electrical engineering from University of Southern Maine.

Anna Cockrell is the practice administrator for Casco Bay Dental, a family dental practice in Brunswick that she operates with her husband. She lives in Brunswick with her husband and holds a BS in Prosthetics & Orthotics from University of Washington and an MBA in Sustainable Management from Presidio University.

