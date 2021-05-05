Spring has sprung as the rainy days of April make way for sunnier days in May. Here are several business items to keep an eye on as we head into May.

Maine Outdoor Dine continues into summer

In mid-March the Maine Office of Tourism launched Maine Outdoor Dine, a free promotional campaign that restaurants could sign up for to promote that they offer outdoor dining options. More than 160 businesses from 53 Maine towns signed up for the program, including nine in Brunswick and two in Bath. The program is being extended into the summer and businesses can still register their restaurant at maineoutdoordine.com to get added to the map. The listing includes a photo of your outdoor space and a link to your website.

American Rescue Plan announcement from Gov. Mills

Within the next few days, the business community is expecting an initial announcement from Gov. Mills as to how the American Rescue Plan funds will be allocated in Maine. As you may, or may not know, through the federal bill Maine is earmarked to get approximately $1 billion in funds that the administration can dedicate to the areas of need as it sees fit. This announcement is a first step to identifying where investments will be made and should give us a good idea of where the focus of the recovery will be for the coming years. Though we don’t have any inside information on which areas of need will be a focus, the state’s 10-year strategic plan is probably a good starting point: maine.gov/decd/strategic-plan. This page also includes suggestions from the governor’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee who published a report last year that I imagine will also be considered.

Curtis Memorial Library: Browsing hours return May 17

With staff vaccinated by mid-May, the board of directors of the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick have decided to resume browsing hours, May 17. They will still offer curbside on the weekday mornings. The new hours beginning May 17 will be:

Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon: curbside only; noon to 6 p.m.: inside only

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: inside only

Sundays, closed through Labor Day

Friends of Topsham Public Library accepting book sale donations

Do you have some gently used books, CDs, and DVDs that you want to donate? You can bring them to the Topsham Public Library and drop them off in the book shed (to the right of the library) where they have installed a book drop for unboxed donations. Two box limit on book shed per donations, please. However, if you have more than that, Kim Fletcher, the book sale coordinator, will figure out how you can donate them (contact TPL for Kim’s contact information). Do note, they cannot accept: magazines, condensed books-i.e. readers digest, VHS or cassette tapes, textbooks, dictionaries, encyclopedias, old medical books, old law books or any damaged items.

Walk-In appointments now open at Mid Coast Hospital’s vaccination clinic in Brunswick

I got my second shot this weekend (#TeamPfizer) and was again thankful for how efficient, friendly and easy it was to do. The Mid Coast Hospital site at the Brunswick Parks and Rec. building is tremendously well organized with outstanding medical professionals and volunteers. If you were hesitant about the vaccine, and waited to see how it went, I can’t suggest strongly enough that once you decide to do it, that this clinic is the place to go. The more people that get the vaccine, the less restrictions our business community will have which is essential for our growth in 2021. You don’t even need an appointment now, just walk-in. They’re open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Award winner announced next week

Our chamber will be holding a spring social and award reception event next Thursday, May 13, outdoors at Brunswick Golf Club following our golf tournament. The recognition event will include, of course, the announcement of winners of the golf tournament, but so much more too. The chamber will take a few moments to thank those that helped us get through 2020, and give everyone in attendance a preview of what our 2021 goals are. Finally, a key piece of the evening will be the Joshua L. Chamberlain Award presentation. The award goes to someone whose activities have served to build upon the close relationship and understanding existing between the military and civilian components of the greater Brunswick-Topsham-Bath Community. The award has been given annually by the Brunswick-Topsham-Bath Community Council since 1976 and is one of the highest honors in our community. The award will be presented by former JLC award winner and SMMC board member Paul Loveless.

SMMC to recognize Covid Heroes

Also at the May 13 event, we will share some Covid Hero stories that were submitted by community members thanking other community groups and individuals for all they did to help others during COVID-19. So far nominations have come in for dozens of essential workers and individuals in our area. If you would like to submit a nomination for anyone, the deadline for inclusion at the event is Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. (as we need to start preparing then nominations for May 13). The plan is to share the Covid Hero stories, at the May 13 event, and then following the event, highlighting them on the SMMC Facebook page, and perhaps in a future column here. Submit your nominations on our SMMC homepage at midcoatsmaine.com (scroll down on the left hand story). You can also leave your nomination on our SMMC voicemail at (207) 725-8797.

Midcoast Edge and WILL Power holding events soon

Both the Midcoast Edge (our young professionals group) and WILL Power (our Women In Local Leadership team) are planning outdoor, after-work events very soon. The Midcoast Edge event will be at Flight Deck Brewing on May 27, while WILL Power is planning an event for early June. More updates as details get finalized.



Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

