Mainers should think for themselves regarding the Clean Energy Corridor

There are many pros and cons with the Clean Energy Corridor.

(Pro) According to an independent analysis conducted by the University of Southern Maine, once the corridor is completed it’ll increase the state’s GDP by $573 million.

(Pro) A $6 million investment in educational funds will provide for vocational and training programs in Franklin and Somerset counties, as well as for scholarships, internships and research at the University of Maine.

(Pro) The clean energy corridor project will bring clean, renewable hydropower to Maine and New England, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and cutting 3 million metric tons of dirt emissions from the air.

(Pro) Maine consumers could save from $14 million-$44 million each year for the next 15 years through lower electricity costs.

(Pro) A deal negotiated for our state will give enough electricity from the Clean Energy Corridor to power 70,000 homes or 10,000 small businesses.

(Con) The line would permanently damage undeveloped forests and wildlife habitat, stifle Maine’s own renewable energy industry and jeopardize the creation of clean energy jobs.

(Con) Customers in these regions would need to purchase electricity from other, dirtier sources, likely fossil fuel power plants. This means there would potentially be no overall reduction in air climate pollution from NECEC.

(Con) Hydro-Quebec could buy cheap energy from fossil fuels to send to its current customers, to then sell its existing hydropower at a higher price to Massachusetts.

(Con) The claim that the new transmission line is for “wasted power” is misleading. Hydro-Quebec lacks sufficient hydropower turbines in its existing dams to create more power.

(Con) CMP refuses to provide a 100-foot vegetated buffer for all streams as part of their project when brook trout need permanent and intermediate seasonal streams for habitat. They need trees and plants along the streams to keep the water cool.

We need to think as humans and look at both sides and look into it rather than just take a side. We shouldn’t just pick a side because one person says one thing is good. We should try to think for ourselves.

Vincent Dasaro,

Brunswick

In Brunswick, change mud season to daffodil season

I learned today that Belfast residents plan to plant a million daffodils throughout their town over the next ten years. Although I am not a competitive person, my first thought was “We could do that in Brunswick. We could even beat them.”

This is their third year of planting, so they have a head start. But we have twice the population. And we are already planting daffodils honoring the American Cancer Society and other causes. And we have many organizations, businesses, and individuals who are always willing to help a good cause. I can imagine this idea spreading throughout the state of Maine. All we need is an individual or group who is willing to get the idea rolling.

Wouldn’t you love to change “The Mud Season” to “The Daffodil Season”?

Nancy Collins,

Brunswick

