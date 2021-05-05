A new medical marijuana store is looking to open in downtown Bath within one mile of the city’s two existing recreational dispensaries.

The Bath planning board unanimously granted site plan approval for Bath Cannabis Company, owned by Alex Greenlaw and Patrick Wiley, to open a medical marijuana store at 735 Middle Street Tuesday night.

The pair told the board they plan to renovate the existing 1,000-square-foot structure, which is currently sitting vacant on the corner of Middle and Commercial streets.

There were no public comments during the planning board meeting.

According to Greenlaw and Wiley’s application, the store is located more than 500 feet from schools, childcare facilities, substance use rehabilitation or treatment centers and city parks — meeting municipality requirements. The new store will also be within a mile of Bath’s two current recreational dispensaries along Route 1, but is more than 300 feet from the other stores.

Highbrow — a marijuana store chain with locations in Topsham, Rockland, Manchester and Waldoboro— opened a recreational marijuana storefront at 137 Leeman Highway earlier this year.

Bath’s planning board also granted approval to Port City Relief this year — a marijuana retail chain with locations in Portland, Scarborough and Old Orchard Beach — to open a recreational marijuana store at 115 Leeman Highway, just a few doors down from Highbrow.

Bath City Planner Ben Averill said the city didn’t put a limit on how many marijuana stores could open within the city when it outlined rules allowing medical and recreational marijuana establishments.

“We determined that, due to the limited zones marijuana retail operations were allowed to open, between those and the buffer requirements, there would be only a finite amount of space for them to open,” Averill said. “It didn’t make sense to have a specific limit.”

