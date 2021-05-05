Jan M. Pendagast 1960 – 2021 PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Jan Pendagast, 61, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021 in Fort Pierce, Fla. She was born on Feb. 18, 1960 to Richard and Frances Van Deusen of Cobleskill, N.Y. Jan was a graduate of Cobleskill High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College (Troy, N.Y.), during which time she met Donald Pendagast Jr., her husband of nearly 40-years. Jan was known amongst friends for her collection of purses and shoes—and the jokes surrounding her assortment of rooster decorations. Her love of shopping and interests in fashion and always looking her best later led her to cosmetology school and becoming owner of Spoiled Rotten Nail Salon (Brunswick). Jan was also an avid exerciser who taught aerobics classes for over 15 years and later coowned the Cellar of Fitness (Brunswick). A sun-enthusiast, Jan eventually swapped her Maine-based tanning beds for the real thing in 2008 when she and Don relocated to Florida. She was happiest in the sun—few things would keep her from the beach or riding with the top down in her electric green Jeep Wrangler. It was then she began making new friends and joined the Treasure Coast Parrot Head Club, attending outdoor concerts, happy hours, and various community service events. Of the things in her life, she was perhaps proudest raising her two sons, Donald Pendagast III of Hartford, Conn. and Christopher Michael Pendagast of Topsham. Among all their travels, the trips that stand out were the ones she took them on after they each graduated high school to New York City and Cabo San Lucas. Jan taught us to smile, laugh, lead with kindness, and —when you’re unsure—buy them both. Jan was predeceased by her brother Bill Van Deusen in 1994; and her father, Richard Van Deusen in 2014. Jan is survived by her husband, Donald Pendagast Jr.; her children Donald Francis and his husband Zachary and Christopher Michael and his wife Candice; and two grandchildren Cameron Michael and Clark Alan; her mother Fran; her sister Maxine Christman of Duanesburg, N.Y., her brother Warren of Lawyersville, N.Y.; and many other friends and family. A celebration of life will be held on May 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Topsham. Please contact Jan’s daughter-in-law Candice Pendagast at 603-660-2603 for additional information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please send donations to: Grace Packs to help school children who are food insecure https://www.gracepacks.org/donate-funds/

