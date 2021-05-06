Editor’s note: This is the latest installment of our series, “Catching Up With,” in which we catch up with some people we’ve covered over the last few decades.

BRUNSWICK — Maisie Silverman is back home and eager to give back to her community.

“Brunswick helped me become who I am today and I wouldn’t be where I am without this community,” she said. “I just want to give back in some shape or form, it’s something that I’m passionate about.”

Silverman enjoyed a standout tennis career at Brunswick High School and then at Bates College, where she graduated in 2018. Now, the 25-year-old Silverman is working from home while trying to figure out a way to give back to Brunswick.

At Bates, Silverman played No. 3 singles her freshman year before competing at No. 1 in her final three seasons.

Silverman went 26-40 in singles competition and 28-39 in doubles at Bates. The Bobcats reached as high as 28th in the national Division III rankings during her tenure at the Lewiston college.

“It was definitely a big transition to the NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) level,” said Silverman, who graduated from Brunswick in 2014. “I learned how to control the controllable which brought out the best in me. The overall experience at Bates made me a better player and helped me transition through that stage of life.”

Silverman led a strong Brunswick team that reached three consecutive Class A finals. The Dragons won the 2012 and 13 state championships before finishing runner-up in her senior season.

“Being on the high school team opened my eyes to a different side of the sport,” said Silverman. “Everyone being aligned with a universal goal is a feeling that you can only feel while experiencing it.”

She also won the state singles tournament in 2012.

“I’ll never forget that day, hugging my dad, crying because I was overwhelmed with joy,” Silverman said. “It’s just an amazing feeling to accomplish a goal that you set your mind to. That essence of working hard and training for something is a mindset that I carry with me on a day-to-day basis.”

Silverman also participated in several United States Tennis Association tournaments during her high school years.

In 2014, she paired with Topsham native Mike Hill to finish second at the 2014 national open mixed doubles tournament in Newport, Rhode Island.

“That was an awesome moment and experience to play at that level,” said Silverman.

Silverman and Hill were also ranked as the top mixed doubles team in New England for parts of 2013 and 2014.

Silverman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in rhetoric and composition at Bates, most recently lived in New York City where she worked at Vettery, a hiring marketplace. Silverman returned to Brunswick once the pandemic forced her to work from home.

She is able to remain in Maine after taking a job at a remote-first tech startup company.

“Working here has made me appreciate Maine a lot more than I did while I was growing up here,” said Silverman. “I definitely feel fortunate to be back here.”

Silverman is able to play a lot more tennis now that she’s back in Maine compared to her time in New York.

“There wasn’t much opportunity to play down in the city,” said Silverman. “I’m able to play whenever I’m able to now, it’s great that tennis is staying as a big part of my life.”

She’s also watched the current Brunswick girls tennis team and offered tips to the players.

“I went to their match last week (against Lewiston),” said Silverman. “I’ve worked with some of the girls before and I want to help and work with the team in any way I can. Something I’m passionate about is working with females and empowering them. If this is an avenue to do so then I want to take advantage of it.”

