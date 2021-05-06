The Lisbon Town Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday in favor of adjusting, and in some cases increasing, the fees at the town’s transfer station.

Council Chair Allen Ward and Councilor Fern Larochelle were opposed.

Changes of note include an increase from $25 to $30 for a transfer station permit. All subsequent vehicles, however, will now only be charged $15 instead of full price.

Additionally, the council approved an increase for commercial haulers, who were originally charged $1,000 and will now be charged $3,000.

Rates for oversized bulky waste also increased. Sofa’s cost $25, windows and doors cost $5 each, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and a twin and full mattress cost $10 and a king and queen sized mattress cost $15.

“The increase is to help off-set the rising costs of disposal/ hauling and the stark decline in recycling revenues,” wrote Town Manager Diane Barnes in an email. “The fee changes is estimated to generate approximately $176,000 in revenue. The disposal costs such as hauling and tipping fees is estimated to be $305,000.”

The changes went into effect on May 5.

