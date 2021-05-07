Topsham Police are responding to a potential robbery at the Camden National Bank at 16 Topsham Fair Mall Road, a department dispatcher confirmed Friday afternoon.

The Sagadahoc County Communications Center alerted police after receiving an alarm call from the bank around 12:15 p.m. Officers from other town agencies are assisting Topsham Police in the ongoing situation.

This story will be updated.

