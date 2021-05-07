It’s late in the afternoon of April 8, and in shuffles of two and three, we walk through the Pine Street entrance to the Brunswick Landing Perimeter Trail. A quick right takes us onto Allagash Drive; medium-sized pines line the drive on either side. This will be the COVID-altered monthly meeting of Brunswick’s Conservation Commission. We six are weary of Zoom-world and have opted for a “work-meeting” out in the spring air and in person and company (at appropriate distance, of course).

Add in commission staffer Jared Woolston and two volunteers, Town Councilor Walker and his son, and we sum to nine citizens, variously dressed in work clothes whose fiber has been stretched over time. We carry loppers and small bucksaws; we mean business.

A few hundred yards along on the left, a 32-acre, grass and brush plain, stubbly with young pines, opens out toward the airfield. This is part of the town-owned, “Western Sawtooth” conservation area. (An aerial view of the parcel suggests the sawtooth name.) Some of those pines are welcome, others are not; strips of red flagging identify the problem pines.

A pine is a pine is a pine, Gertrude Stein might have said, had she visited Maine, but she would have been wrong. The flagging says a white pine is a wrong pine for this locale, where a pitch pine is preferred.

We gather around Woolston to review our plan, which is pleasingly simple: beginning at the treeline, we will work our way south through this field-trying-to-be-forest, toppling every red-flagged tree or bush. The red flagging represents three days of work by Dennis Wilson, Brunswick’s town arborist, and by rough count around 900 tags define our upcoming work. Most tags flutter from white pines of my size or under, though there are a few reaching already to 20 feet.

“If you have any questions, just check the needles,” Jared says, reminding us that pitch carries three needle bunches, while white pines have five. We shrug; we know our pitch from our white. “Oh, and this is wicked tick territory,” he adds, “I always take some off me when I leave this place.” Involuntarily we look down at the thick, shin-high undergrowth. Each of us is an outdoors-sort, and so each will have a tick-check routine, but the reminder’s a good one.

We scatter and begin to lop and saw. It is happy, simple work, akin to cutting grass or trimming hair, where improvements are easy to see. I’m down on hands and knees bucksawing a white pine and musing about the choice. The pine I’m cutting is Maine’s every-tree. The fingerling pitch pine a few yards away is common enough nationally, but increasingly rare in Maine. And it has set up root in an even rarer stretch of land, a sand-plain grassland, once fairly common, but now so rare that it bears an S-1, or critically imperiled, rating.

Left on its own, this sand-plain would become a pine forest with some oaks interspersed. But if we trim out these 900 trees, complete a summer census of plants and insect and avian inhabitants, and then, next spring — with permission and help from the Forest Service and town Fire Department — set a prescribed fire to this land, we will sustain it as this S-1 plain. Or, as our commission’s name suggests, “conserve” it.

“But Mr. Commissioner,” you might be saying, “if this land would go over to forest naturally, why are you imposing your will on it, keeping it from going its own way?” Good question, I think. Here, as I saw and lop my way south, is short answer standing in for long.

We humans, through our needs and systems of land use and ownership, have taken on shaping and reshaping the land, which, of course, shapes also all the lives that land supports. When we assume this role, we also owe all those lives consideration. In this location, without a sand-plain grassland habitat, three butterflies, the dusted skipper, the hoary elfin, the cobweb skipper, would vanish. The richness of life within which we live, would be poorer, less vibrant, and, if we keep following such a trend, less resilient. The miracle of many lives would keep shifting toward the diminishment of those remaining.

It’s not an easy case to make when a little life, a bird or a butterfly, interrupts our linear trudge of “progress” or “development,” but it’s a necessary one. If we are to remain a part of life and not become the alien form that ends it, we need to care about and for these little lives.

My sacrificed white pines tips away and over. I find myself kneeling in survey of this sand-plain. That seems the right posture for the moment.

Sandy Stott is a Brunswick resident, chair of the town’s Conservation Commission, and a member of Brunswick Topsham Land Trust’s Board of Directors. He writes for a variety of publications. He may be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: