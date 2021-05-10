Maine peace activist groups will hold an event in Brunswick on May 17, the deadline for filing income taxes, to protest US defense spending, among other discretionary spending habits.

The event will feature talks by members of the activist groups, along with poetry and music. The organizers are encouraging attendees to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

The event is being organized by PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick, Maine Poor People’s Campaign, Peace Action Maine, Maine Veterans for Peace, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Maine.

It event begins at noon at the gazebo on the Brunswick Mall.

