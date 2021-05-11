Gelato Fiasco and the Brunswick Area Teen Center are asking local residents to again support Brunswick-area youth at a special scooping event. Stop by Gelato Fiasco in Brunswick for outdoor takeout or order online for pickup 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 13, and Gelato Fiasco will donate $1 from every pint or dish sold those days back to the Brunswick Area Teen Center. Purchases will count from all customers and no special code is needed.

A new flavor, Brunswick Area Teen Center Bubblegum Gelato, was created just for this year’s event.

Due to the pandemic, all ordering and service takes place outside on Gelato Fiasco’s portico.

This is the 17th year of the Teen Center Program and 13th Annual Gelato Fiasco Scoop-a-Thon. These annual events have seen over 1,000 people participating yearly and have raised over $50,000 for the Teen Center Program.

“The community has been coming together for this event for 12 years strong,” said Joshua Davis, co-founder of Gelato Fiasco. “It’s great to see so many people supporting our teens, year after year.”

The success of the annual Teen Center Scoop-a-Thon fundraiser inspired Gelato Fiasco to create its Scooping for Community Program, which provides an opportunity for non-profit organizations to mobilize supporters and raise funds for their organizations in the greater Brunswick and Portland areas. The program provides support to more than two dozen school and community organizations each year.

The Gelato Fiasco Flagship Store is located at 74 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick. For more information about the event, call the Brunswick Area Teen Center at (207) 721-0754.

