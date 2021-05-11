Sydney C. Dyer of Topsham, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School, has been selected to receive the Mt. Ararat High School 2021 Principal’s Award. The award sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association is given to high school seniors in recognition of academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship and leadership

“As a student representative on the Student Senate and representative on the M.S.A.D. No. 75 School Board, Sydney has consistently and respectfully voiced her thoughts regarding school initiatives,” Mt. Ararat High School Principal, Donna F. Brunette said. “Sydney is thoughtful and actively listens to understand the diverse perspectives of members of our community, and her contributions to discussions have influenced decisions made with the interests of the student body in mind. Sydney is an open-minded, well rounded individual, and it is my pleasure to recognize Sydney as the Mt. Ararat High School Maine Principal’s Award recipient for the 2020-2021 school year.”

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the association, which represents Maine’s school administrators.

As a Mt. Ararat High School’s Principal’s Award recipient, Dyer’s name will be entered into with drawing with the potential to receive one of 10 $1,000 scholarships and will be invited to participate in the Principal’s Award live virtual scholarship drawing event on Friday, May 14, at 1 p.m.

Dyer will be formally acknowledged this spring during the Senior Awards Celebration and will receive a personalized plaque and pin courtesy of the Maine Principals’ Association.

