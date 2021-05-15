A West Bath man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle apparently crashed into a tree in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Roger Chessey, 72, of West Bath, was unresponsive when officers arrived at Lake Shore Drive around 3:30 p.m. Chessey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chessey was traveling west on Lake Shore Drive when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree, a preliminary investigation indicated. Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. He was also wearing a helmet at the time.

Lewiston Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

This story may be updated.

