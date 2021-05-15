A West Bath man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle apparently crashed into a tree in Auburn Friday afternoon.
Roger Chessey, 72, of West Bath, was unresponsive when officers arrived at Lake Shore Drive around 3:30 p.m. Chessey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chessey was traveling west on Lake Shore Drive when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree, a preliminary investigation indicated. Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. He was also wearing a helmet at the time.
Lewiston Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
This story may be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review
-
Local & State
Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized in Maine
-
Health
Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective
-
Nation & World
‘There was no going back’: Migrants send kids into U.S. alone
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Leicester beats Chelsea in FA Cup final