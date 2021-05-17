Having gotten our vaccines, many of us are now thinking about rebuilding our communities, beginning with the needs of young children and families. We know children had unusual infancy, toddlerhood, or preschool experiences during the pandemic – most or half of their lives! Parents, providers, and young children all faced hardship that must be addressed to ensure a robust recovery.

Parents faced difficult choices about sending young children to school for the first time during a pandemic. As a result, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment in Maine decreased 16 percent from 2019 to 2020, with over 3,000 children missing out on early learning that lays the foundation for future growth and learning.

Fewer Maine child care providers could operate during the pandemic than in the previous year, due to health and safety concerns; while many others operated below capacity because of restrictions. Add to that costs to operate safely, and the financial strain on the child care system is clear. Child care educators were essential workers, even as many also had to care for their own children.

Parents of young children, especially mothers, were more likely to work in jobs affected by the crisis and more likely to provide care for their school-age children learning remotely. The burden of managing child care and work had an inequitable impact, with 57 percent of net job loss in Maine represented by women. Households headed by single women faced especially difficult logistical and economic stressors, without another parent to help with income or care.

Early care and education, and those parents and educators raising the next generation of Mainers, is a public good and should have public investment. With that support, young children will benefit from a return to enriching learning environments; parents will be able to work to sustain their families; and businesses will be able to regain their workforce. Status quo will not suffice; the impact of the pandemic requires a new, robust support system for families, created with recovery funds and thoughtful legislation that centers the needs of parents and children.

For additional information go to mainechildrensalliance.org.

Margaret Leitch Copeland,

Bath

