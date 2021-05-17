Brunswick Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Friday night.

Anthony Astor, 50, along with his wife Dawn Astor, 43, died in the crash with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Eleina Astor. All members of the family were from Topsham.

The crash remains under investigation. Police did not release any other information Monday.

This story will be updated. 

