Brunswick Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Friday night.
Anthony Astor, 50, along with his wife Dawn Astor, 43, died in the crash with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Eleina Astor. All members of the family were from Topsham.
The crash remains under investigation. Police did not release any other information Monday.
This story will be updated.
