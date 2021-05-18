BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College has named Alex Lloyd as its next men’s basketball coach. Lloyd replaces Tim Gilbride, who retired in late March after 35 years with the Polar Bears.

“I’d like to thank Tim Ryan, President Rose, and the entire committee for the opportunity to be the next head coach for Bowdoin Men’s Basketball,” said Lloyd in a statement on Tuesday. “It is incredibly humbling to be joining this special community. I’m excited to build on the foundation left by Coach Gilbride as we pursue excellence on and off the court.”

Lloyd, a Burlington, Vermont native, played basketball at Pomona College in Claremont, California. He then worked in the front office with the San Antonio Spurs before pursuing a master’s degree in education at Smith College in 2008.

He’s has also worked as an assistant coach with the Spurs in the NBA summer league, and he’s held various roles with the Atlanta Hawks. Lloyd has also worked as the director of scouting and player development at Texas A&M from 2014-18.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex and his family to the Bowdoin community,” said Bowdoin athletic directors Tim Ryan in a statement. “It was evident throughout our search process that Alex has a passion for supporting our students, both on and off the court, through their college experience and an eagerness to be engaged within our campus community.

Lloyd and his wife Rachel have a 1-year-old daughter, Nalia.

