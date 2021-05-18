Midcoast Senior College’s Summer Wisdom Lecture Series will be held on the first four Wednesdays in June from 1-2 p.m. They will be on Zoom and are free of charge.

The four lectures are: “How the U.S. Navy Orders New Ships at Bath Iron Works,” June 2, with Capt. Joseph Tuite, commanding officer, SUPSHIP Bath; “A Tale of Two Pandemics,” June 9, with Dr. Richard Neiman, Indiana University School of Medicine; “Continuity and Change in the Contemporary Arctic,” June 16, with Bowdoin College anthropologist and archaeologist and Peary-MacMillan Artic Museum and Arctic Studies Center Director Susan A. Kaplan; “Past, Present and Future of the Old Navy Base in Brunswick,” June 23, with Steven Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.

To register for these lectures, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org.

Midcoast Senior College’s mission is to provide noncredit academic courses and other educational events for people of 50 years and older to continue their lifelong learning. It is one of 17 senior colleges in Maine.

