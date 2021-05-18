Wyatt Shepard, a home-schooled student from Topsham, has been named as Region 10 Technical High School’s Student of the Year.

Shepard is a two-year member of Region 10, participating in the Building Trades and Pre-Apprenticeship programs. A member of the National Technical Honor Society, he has won multiple Student of the Quarter Awards in both programs, accumulating a 4.0 GPA in both programs.

Shepard secured an apprenticeship position at James & Whitney Construction in his senior year. He has worked there for over seven months, and has been offered a full time position upon graduation. He has worked as a Carpenter’s Helper, gaining experience in commercial and residential building. Upon graduation, he will also be trained in the sales and marketing departments of the company.

An announcement from Region 10 states: “Wyatt is an incredible young man with outdoor interests, is heavily involved in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, as well as its many other community service activities. He is a fantastic representative of our community and our school, and well deserving of this award.”

He is the son of Jennifer Shepard.

