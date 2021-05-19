Brunswick Executive Airport is set to receive $124,823 in federal funds. The money will used to seal the runway’s surface.

The funding is part of more than $14.4 million awarded to Maine airports through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, according to an announcement from Sen. Susan Collins’ office.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development. Throughout the state, airports play a critical role not only in carrying residents and visitors, but also in facilitating medical services for those in rural communities in emergencies when seconds count,” Collins stated in the announcement. “This significant investment will allow airports across our state to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure, improving the safety and efficiency of operations.”

