US should not support Israeli aggression

I am appalled and distressed with President Biden’s response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Seventy-three years ago Palestinians were chased out of their homes into refugee camps and more than 500 villages were destroyed. Then in 1968 Israel won the Six-Day War with Jordan and took over the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza as occupied territory. They continue to take over much of that territory and build huge settlements with separate roads for Israelis and many, many checkpoints. The holy sites in Jerusalem are jointly owned by Christians, Jews and Muslims. Recently, Israel barred Palestinian Muslims from some of those sites at the end of Ramadan and are forcing families out of East Jerusalem. Quite predictably, with this provocation Gaza launched rockets (most of which missed their targets or were taken down by the Iron Dome).

So Israel in response bombed high-rise apartment buildings and killed over 200 people so far, including 59 children. Meanwhile, 10 Israelis, including a child were killed. And what did President Biden say first of all? He thought the Israeli bombings were an appropriate response. Now as the war continues we hear that he is sending $737 million in special military weapons. And we are already sending well over $3.5 billion a year to provide military weapons to Israel. What this all boils down to, our money is paying for killing all those Palestinians! This has to stop now.

Israel is not a democracy. We keep hearing we need to support Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East. Democracies do not treat the “other” this way. Just in case those reading this think it is anti-Semitic, it is not. Many Jews agree that this is wrong. The United States of America I support can do better than this.

Joanne Hardy,

Brunswick

Despite claims to contrary, lobsters enjoyed by colonials

A column repeated the common myth that 18th century “servant contracts limited the frequency with which lobsters could be served,” that they were despised, or that “only the poor ate lobsters” (Intertidal: “Intertidal: Hard to believe, but lobster and halibut were once considered trash,” The Times Record Science Page, May 13).

This story first appeared in 1887 in an article by Richard Rathbun in “The Fisheries and Fishery Industries of the US” with no attribution. Many have repeated the claim and added for support early 17th century reports of colonists’ unhappiness with diets limited to lobsters and water (who, of course, preferred their English beef, pork and beer that were unavailable for a decade). Did poor people in colonial America eat lobster? No doubt as catching them by net or spear along the shore was easy and a number of colonists reported doing so in the summer season.

Here are a few examples that refute part of the dislike-lobster premise: Commercially, lobsters were mentioned for sale in the marketplaces of NYC (1739), Boston (1740) and Halifax and Portsmouth, New Hampshire (1750). Inns offered lobsters. Benjamin Lynde ate them five times in three days at the Bowdoin Ordinary (1750). Pickling lobsters appeared to be the only method available to transport them any distance. Gideon Florence of Boston advertised her services in the New England Weekly (Sept. 3, 1737) to “have lobsters carefully pickled … at a reasonable rate.” Elisha Eaton of Harpswell sold John Alexander “3 kegs lobster delivered him for West Indies” (Aug. 8, 1763).George Washington, in his Household Accounts for April 1776 to April 1777, notes in addition to beef, pork and mutton, lobsters were 26% of the “fish” that year.

No one (including this writer) has found any evidence in 17-18th century documents to support the contention that our colonial ancestors despised lobsters, that they were limited to the diet of the poor, that they were excessively served in jails or hospitals or that contracts were written to limit their menu. Lobsters, as today, appear to have been enjoyed at least as a limited part of the colonial diet.

Hubbard C. Goodrich,

Harpswell

