The town of Topsham wants to survey residents to assess their interest in a future community center.

A committee is exploring the community’s interest in developing a multipurpose, multigenerational community center. Possible uses of a community center include, but are not limited to, an indoor space for recreation activities, meetings, events, a walking track and an aquatics facility.

Call Topsham Parks and Recreation (207) 725-1726 for more information.

The survey is available online until July 15 at topshammaine.com/community-center.

