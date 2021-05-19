The town of Topsham wants to survey residents to assess their interest in a future community center.
A committee is exploring the community’s interest in developing a multipurpose, multigenerational community center. Possible uses of a community center include, but are not limited to, an indoor space for recreation activities, meetings, events, a walking track and an aquatics facility.
Call Topsham Parks and Recreation (207) 725-1726 for more information.
The survey is available online until July 15 at topshammaine.com/community-center.
