Kennebec Concerts in Bath, a free summer concert series presented by nonprofits the Chocolate Church Arts Center and Main Street Bath, is back for 2021. Starting in late June, free live music will take place at Waterfront Park and the City Park Gazebo.

Every Saturday night from July 10 to Aug. 28, music lovers can park their lawn chair on the banks of the Kennebec River at Waterfront Park (61 Commercial St.) for a 6 p.m. concert. Artists include Maine songwriters Lauren Crosby and Jud Caswell, Tom Petty tribute band Runnin’ Down a Dream and Zydeco band Squeezebox Stompers. The series will close out with Pan Fried Steel, a steel drum band based in Yarmouth.

Tuesday and Friday concerts will take place at 7 p.m. at the City Park Gazebo, next to the Patten Free Library at 33 Summer St., beginning the week of June 21 through the last week of August. The Bath Swing Band will take the stage on Tuesdays, and a range of band music, including the Portland Symphony Brass Quintet, the Midcoast Symphony String Orchestra and the Bath Municipal Band, will play on Fridays.

A full list of performance and more information is available at visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series/. Performances will be operated in accordance with Maine COVID-19 guidelines.

Kennebec Concerts in Bath is made possible through the support of the city of Bath, the Davenport Trust Fund and other local businesses and donors.

