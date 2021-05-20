Mid Coast Hospital will relocate its COVID-19 vaccination site at Brunswick Landing to the hospital’s campus at 81 Medical Center Drive starting June 1, the organization announced Thursday.

As a result, the clinic will be closed at 12:30 p.m. May 27 through May 31.

The clinic will continue to offer walk-in vaccinations at the new location. People will also be able to schedule appointments in advance.

“Mid Coast Hospital is extremely grateful and will forever remember the generosity of the Town of Brunswick in allowing us to use this fantastic space for a large-scale vaccine clinic,” President and CEO of Mid Coast–Parkview Health Lois Skillings said. “We could not have given over 53,000 vaccines and helped to beat back this public health crisis without this support.”

A release from the hospital also stated that the parks and recreation building will resume normal operations beginning June 1.

“With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community, plus the arrival of new variant strains in our region, we encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get their COVID-19 vaccine,” Skillings wrote in a Times Record guest column. “Vaccination helps protect you, your loved ones, and all the people around you.”

Skillings added that more than 1,200 individuals expressed interest in volunteering at the Brunswick Landing clinic.

The news comes as other clinic’s statewide begin to downsize, such as the MaineHealth’s COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic in Scarborough, which is expected to close as organizers shift towards mobile vaccine clinics.

According to the Maine CDC, statewide, 55.3% of the population have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

