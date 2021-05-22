FREEPORT — Myah Jensen and Savannah Tracy each tallied three goals and two assists to give the Freeport girls lacrosse team a 16-3 win over Morse on Saturday.

Megan Driscoll had two goals and two assists, and Hannah Grover added two goals and one assist for the Falcons (7-1). Kate Tracy finished with a goal and three assists.

Addie Jung scored twice for the Shipbuilders (2-8) and Mary LaRochelle had one goal.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 5-3, FREEPORT 2-2: The Clippers (10-2) scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning to complete a doubleheader sweep against the Falcons (9-3) with a 3-2 win at Yarmouth.

Jack McGrath, Blake Venden and Gibby Sullivan combined on a two-hitter for the Clippers. Sullivan and Xan King paced the offense with two hits apiece.

In Game 1, Matt Robichaud and Sullivan each had RBI hits in the third inning as Yarmouth broke a 2-2 tie en route to a 5-2 victory.

Julian Gideon and Anthony Panciocco got two hits apiece for Freeport.

LEWISTON 10, BRUNSWICK 2: The Blue Devils (9-3) answered the Dragons’ (1-11) run in the third inning and kept the hot hitting going in their win in Lewiston.

Brunswick scored first with one run in the top of the third inning but Lewiston tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and then scored three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Andon Cox notched three hits to lead all batters for Lewiston, while Danny May hit a home run and drove in three runs in the game. Josh Murphy also notched a triple and scored twice.

Brunswick’s Wes Cooper scored both runs for Brunswick in the loss.

SOFTBALL

LEWISTON 6, BRUNSWICK 3: A four-run first inning helped the Blue Devils (4-5) beat the Dragons (8-4) in Lewiston.

After Brunswick’s Kelsey Sullivan hit a two-run homer in the top of the first, Charlotte Cloutier tied it with a two-run homer in the bottom half, and Abby Chartier put Lewiston ahead with a two-run single.

Brunswick’s Blake Austin tripled in the second and was driven home by Hannah Fortier, but the Blue Devils scored a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.

Isabelle Cormier went the distance in the circle for Lewiston. Brunswick pitcher Ellie Sullivan struck out seven.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: