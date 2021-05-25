Maine needs a paid medical leave policy to protect seniors

The pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of our lives. In Maine where our workforce relies heavily on jobs created by the tourism industry, we faced high levels of unemployment, which made it difficult for many of us to make ends meet. Congress worked to pass relief packages for the American people and Sen. Collins’ efforts to assist our struggling business with PPP loans provided much needed relief. But as the economy starts to re-open, some Mainers are still struggling to balance work and caring for family members in need.

The past year has taught us that circumstances beyond our control can happen at any moment. We’re now approaching 800 COVID-related deaths in Maine, and only 54 of those deaths were people under the age of 60. As the state with the oldest residents in the country and the third-largest share of people over age 65, Maine needs a paid medical leave policy that ensures our older population has the support and critical care they need throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The current administration has proposed a paid medical and family leave policy that would ensure paid leave for caregivers when circumstances like this occur. This is actually a bipartisan issue that all of our elected officials should be able to agree on. The last administration proposed a paid family leave provision as part of the American Working Families policy portfolio because they understood the importance of taking time to care for newborn children or sick family members.

Currently, unpaid leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act is inaccessible for 65 percent of working people in Maine. For years we have been in need of a permanent solution to address this issue and the pandemic has increased our awareness that paid family and medical leave are vital to improving morale, strengthening families and boosting our economy.

Promoting a plan for paid leave will encourage a healthy work-life balance and will ensure a stronger economy. I would encourage Senator Collins and Senator King to support these efforts.

Kerri Bickford,

Topsham

Support legislation to ban flavored tobacco in Maine

As a Physical Educator for over 30 years, I have seen the impact of advertising, targeting the elementary school students who I educate and teach life skills to. Many of my students share stories of their siblings and how they experiment or try tobacco because of the flavors like cotton candy. It is my job, along with teaching the importance of a healthy heart and wellbeing, to explain on a level they can understand, just because it tastes good, doesn’t mean it is good for you.

I am of the generation where there were cigarette ads on TV, remember those folks? I bet you find yourselves smiling, as they have been done away with for many years, but flavored tobacco products are like what the ol’ TV ads used to be for kids, teens and even adults. They are hard to ignore.

Now, it’s 2021, add the social media piece to it, and kids do not stand a chance. It is no longer TV ads but peer pressure, social media, and the flavors themselves in each product. Maine’s future depends on healthy kids, teens and adults. Flavored tobacco products are like those TV ads we fought so hard to get rid of. It is time to stop flavored tobacco sales.

Thank you to Sen. Claxton, Representative Meyer, and all the democrats who are members of the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services that voted in support of LD 1550. Also, thank you to Gov. Mills for supporting this important

legislation.

Lynn D’Agostino,

Freeport

