AUGUSTA — Isaac Beloff scored eight goals and Jack Morrill had five goals and six assists as the Cony boys lacrosse team rolled past Morse 20-3 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday.

Casey Mills added five goals with an assist, while Josh Barrett and Nick Geneseo rounded out the scoring. Brodi Freeman had two assists and Duncan Hayes had one. Luke White, a defenseman pressed into goaltending duties, made 18 saves.

Sam Prager, Maxon Brochu and Cayden Green had goals for the Shipbuilders (4-7).

GIRLS LACROSSE

MORSE 11, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Mary LaRochelle and Delaney Pascuzzo scored five goals each as Morse (3-9) downed Lincoln Academy (1-8) at Newcastle.

Kaylee Creamer also scored for the Shipbuilders, who led 8-2 at halftime. Marley LeBel had two goals for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

GREELY 5, FREEPORT 0: Lily Rawnsley pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts and Mia Wright drove in three runs with a pair of hits as Greely (4-7) defeated the Falcons (2-9) at Freeport.

The Rangers scored in the third, then pulled away when Lindsay Eisenhart hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: