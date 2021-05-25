State Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, will hold outdoor office hours 10-11:30 a.m. June 5 at Nequasset Park located behind the Woolwich Town Office. This is an opportunity for members of the public to hear updates from Augusta, ask questions about policymaking and share opinions on state matters.

Hepler is serving her second term in the Maine House and sits on both the Committees on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Marine Resources. She represents the towns of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: