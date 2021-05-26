Harriet Alvina Furber Carter 1922 – 2021 TRENTON – Harriet Alvina Furber Carter, 98, went to her “happy ever after home in Heaven” from her earthly home in Trenton on May 16, 2021. Her daughter, Christina, son-in-law, Jonathan, and son, Charles were at her side. Harriet was born in Bath on Dec. 1, 1922, the daughter of C. Rudolph and Bertha M. Campbell Furber. She attended schools in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1941. In 1946, Harriet married Floyd Merle Carter, in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Mary and B. Leonard Merrill. The Carters lived in Bath for almost 68 years, where they raised their family. She spent the first 91 years of her life in Bath, only having moved twice; once from the home where she was born, to the first Carter household where they started their family, then eight years later to 955 High St. where she lived for almost 60 years. At 91, she moved to Hancock and lived alone for the first time in her life! What spunk!! Four years later it was time for her to have more care, so she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, a tad reluctantly. Within two days, she said how GLAD she was to be here. Before marriage, Harriet worked as a bookkeeper for Legard Oil Company, and later as a secretary for Congress Shirt Company. Once her children were all in school, she worked at First National Bank as a teller. Harriet was a woman of deep faith and always active in her various church families: the First Baptist Church in Bath while growing up; First Baptist Church of West Bowdoin (where Floyd ministered for 21 years; and First Freewill Baptist Church in Brunswick, where Floyd ministered for an additional 14 years and they later attended through 2013. She was president of the American Baptist Women of Maine from 1983-1986. She loved to play hymns on her organ or piano; enjoyed putting puzzles together and played games (especially Scrabble) with gusto. Harriet frequently remarked how grateful she was for her family, and they treasured her deeply. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Clinton and his wife Peggy of Canastota, N.Y., Charles and his wife Karen Roche of South Orange, N.J., and Christina Boucher and her husband Jonathan of Trenton; seven grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, B. Leonard Merrill of Bedford, N.H. and sister-in-law, Brigitta Carter of Skokie, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings Edmund Furber and wife Maxine, Mary Merrill, Jane Short and her husband Ronald, and Norman and his wife Madeline. A celebration of Harriet’s life will be held at First Baptist Church in Bar Harbor on July 18 at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army 25 Congress Ave. Bath, ME 04530; Beacon Hospice Care 1026 Stillwater Ave. Bangor, ME 04401; or Total Care Solutions 625 South Rd. Holden, ME 04429

