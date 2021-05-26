An Alabama man is facing a domestic aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident that took place over the weekend, according to Brunswick Police.

Larry Radcliff, 51 of Prichard, Alabama, was arrested Sunday, May 23, at the Relax Inn on Pleasant Street.

Officers arrived on the scene around 11:15 a.m.

Domestic aggravated assault is a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Radcliff is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail. Officials at Cumberland County Jail said that Radcliff appeared for an initial hearing Monday.

Police are not releasing any more details about the case.

