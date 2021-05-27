A Bowdoinham teen was taken to the Maine Medical Center with serious injuries after his car crashed along Route 1 in Brunswick Thursday morning, police said.

Tyler Ruby, 19, was driving north on Route 1 near the Cooks Corner on-ramp when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Aveo. The car skidded off to the left side of the road and rolled over multiple times before it landed against several trees, according to Brunswick Police.

Ruby climbed out of the vehicle before first responders arrived at the scene around 8 a.m.

Ruby was in fair condition as of Thursday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Brunswick Police have determined that speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is on-going.

This story may be updated.

