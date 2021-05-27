NORTH YARMOUTH — Braden Warde scored six goals and Chris Hamblett added five as the North Yarmouth boys lacrosse team beat Freeport 15-2 on Thursday.
Caleb Waterman added a goal and three assists for NYA (7-4).
Justin Cogswell and Deven Hannan scored goals for the Falcons (0-10).
